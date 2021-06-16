UrduPoint.com
DC For Comprehensive Plan To Solve Traffic Congestion In Murree

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Amir Aqiq Khan on Wednesday said that the cooperation of Rawalpindi Volunteer Force with the government departments is commendable and it will be made better

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Amir Aqiq Khan on Wednesday said that the cooperation of Rawalpindi Volunteer Force with the government departments is commendable and it will be made better.

While appreciating efforts of the Volunteer Force members, he said that in order to curtail difficulties being faced by the tourists in Murree and other tourist points due to traffic jams, V-Force should present a proposal to identify such spots from where the traffic entry could be closed.

He suggested them to also become an active member of Kitchen Gardening, Green Street Project, Tree Plantation Campaign, Clean and Green Pakistan and Cleanliness Drive in order to improve the environment.

He expressed these views while chairing an introductory meeting of Rawalpindi V-Force. The meeting was attended by Khalil Tariq, Chief Monitoring Officer, Asad Ikram, Assistant Director Health, Syed Ali Raza, Director Education, Malaka Zameer, Director Animal Protection, Zahra Atiq and other members.

Briefing on this occasion, Chief Monitoring Officer, V Force Khalil Tariq said that they have 133 members in Rawalpindi district who have been appointed at Union Council level. These are members of Health Department, education Department and others. More than 110 refusal cases have been covered by the V-Force in the polio campaign, as well as in the dengue campaign where teams had difficulty in indoor surveillance. An immediate solution by local people is ensured by our members, he added.

V-Force teams are also performing duties in the morning and evening shifts at the COVID-19 vaccination Centers.

The Chief Monitoring Officer assured to submit the traffic plan for Murree and other tourist spots as soon as possible.

