DC For Comprehensive Screening Of Dengue Larvae

Thu 07th October 2021

DC for comprehensive screening of dengue larvae

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan Thursday directed the officers of health department to start comprehensive screening of dengue larvae at commercial buildings and homes under preventive measures against dengue virus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan Thursday directed the officers of health department to start comprehensive screening of dengue larvae at commercial buildings and homes under preventive measures against dengue virus.

Presiding over a meeting regarding dengue larvae here, the deputy commissioner said that special focus was being paid to control dengue virus spread through launching a comprehensive operation for eradication of dengue larvae.

He said that buildings and factories would be sealed over presence of dengue larvae.

He said that all departments of district government would be engaged in the campaign against dengue.

He asked officers concerned to offer notices to commercial buildings and factories involved in violations of following precautionary measures against the virus.

The deputy commissioner directed health department to launch a comprehensive screening at graveyards, godowns, factories and educational institutes and eradicate the dengue larvae.

