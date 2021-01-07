DC for comprehensive strategy for anti-polio drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi has asked the district health officers to prepare a comprehensive strategy for cent percent coverage of anti-polio vaccination to the children of under five years age during up coming polio eradication campaign.

The health officers should also seek cooperation of the transporters through the representatives of the transporter association so that polio drops could also be administered to children in buses, wagons and vans during the campaign, he said.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee at his office here on Thursday.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked the police officers of the district to extend their full cooperation to vaccination teams while administering anti-polio drops at the bus terminals.

The district health officers should also pay full attention to the transit points of the districts, he added. The government would not tolerate any negligence in polio eradication campaign and strict action will be taken against those found guilty of negligence, he warned. He emphasized to prepare a strategy of motivating the parents to get their children vaccinated against polio.