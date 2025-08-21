DC For Conducting Crackdown On Illegal Mining
Published August 21, 2025
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Rahimullah Mehsud on Thursday directed strict action against illegal mining in the district and ordered the establishment of a permanent patrol system at sensitive locations.
An important meeting in this regard was held at the DC Office under his chairmanship, which was attended by Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Assistant Commissioner Lachi, Additional Assistant Commissioners, officials of Kohat Police, Minerals Department, Forest Department and other concerned authorities.
During the meeting, the heads of the relevant departments briefed the participants about the ongoing illegal mining activities, their adverse effects, and the challenges faced in controlling them.
The DC emphasized that all concerned institutions must launch immediate and effective legal action against those involved in illegal mining while raising public awareness that such activity is a punishable offense.
