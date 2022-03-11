UrduPoint.com

DC For Controlling Prices Of Edible Items

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2022 | 06:50 PM

DC for controlling prices of edible items

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Bannu Muhammad Zubair Khan Friday directed the district administration to control the prices of food items and issued orders to check the prices of petroleum products at fixed rates at petrol pumps.

He was presiding over the performance review of the district administration which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shabir Khan and all the Assistant and Additional Assistant Commissioners.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed the officers to eliminate temporary and permanent encroachments, ensure attendance of staff in schools and ensure availability of medicines in hospitals, inspect development projects, illegal crushing plants and remove illegal speed breakers.

The DC issued instructions to solve the problems of the people on the spot in open Katcheries.

Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioner asked all the officers to use all their resources for the provision of services and facilities to the people.

