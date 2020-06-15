UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Controlling Traffic At 4 Entry, Exit Points Of Peshawar To Stem Coronavirus Spread

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 11:50 PM

DC for controlling traffic at 4 entry, exit points of Peshawar to stem coronavirus spread

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar Monday directed to control the traffic at entry and exit points at four localities of the Peshawar city to stem the spread of coronavirus.

According to a notification issued here, the decision has been taken due to burgeoning COVID-19 cases and on the recommendation of district health officer.

The areas where traffic is controlled included Ashrafia Colony, bounded by Eid Gah road, Charsadda Bus Station, Afghan colony.

The second area is University Town sub area, bounded by Chinar road, Park Road, Sifwat Ghayur road.

Third locality is Danishabad, bounded by Canal road, Amjad Shaheed road, National Institute of Management (NIM).

The fourth locality is Sector E-2 Phase I, Hayatabad Township.

No general entry to these localities by any person, except those supplying essential commodities shall be allowed.

All type of gatherings within these localities are strictly prohibited. All shops other than those of essential services (pharmacies, general stores, food supplies, tandoors, drinking water supplies, emergency etcetera) shall remain closed. Congregation in mosques shall be restricted to five persons only.

Anyone contravening the directions shall render himself liable to be proceeded against under Sections 17 and 18 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Ordinance 2020 or Section 33 of the National Disaster Management Authority Act June 15, 2020.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Water Road Traffic Charsadda Muhammad Ali June 2020 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Jordan in fight against C ..

2 hours ago

OIC Condemns Deliberate Targeting of Civilians by ..

2 hours ago

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

3 hours ago

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.