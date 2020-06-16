DC for controlling traffic at 4 entry, exit points of Peshawar to stem coronavirus spread

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar Monday directed to control the traffic at entry and exit points at four localities of the Peshawar city to stem the spread of coronavirus.

According to a notification issued here, the decision has been taken due to burgeoning COVID-19 cases and on the recommendation of district health officer.

The areas where traffic is controlled included Ashrafia Colony, bounded by Eid Gah road, Charsadda Bus Station, Afghan colony.

The second area is University Town sub area, bounded by Chinar road, Park Road, Sifwat Ghayur road.

Third locality is Danishabad, bounded by Canal road, Amjad Shaheed road, National Institute of Management (NIM).

The fourth locality is Sector E-2 Phase I, Hayatabad Township.

No general entry to these localities by any person, except those supplying essential commodities shall be allowed.

All type of gatherings within these localities are strictly prohibited. All shops other than those of essential services (pharmacies, general stores, food supplies, tandoors, drinking water supplies, emergency etcetera) shall remain closed. Congregation in mosques shall be restricted to five persons only.

Anyone contravening the directions shall render himself liable to be proceeded against under Sections 17 and 18 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Ordinance 2020 or Section 33 of the National Disaster Management Authority Act June 15, 2020.