DC for coordinated efforts to make Pakistan Polio free

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Emergence of four Polio cases in Punjab this year is sending alarm bells ringing for us, said Deputy Commissioner(DC) Amjad Shuaib said.

Chairing a review meeting about arrangements for upcoming anti Polio campaign on Wednesday, he informed that around 40 cases have been surfaced in the country in current year.

The DC underlined the need of coordinated efforts of religious scholars specially Ulema, parents, teachers for eradication of crippling disease from the country.

"We will have to work as a team to make Pakistan Polio free.

" he stressed.

Mr Tareen stated that each one of us will have to follow SOPs issued by govt during the drive to make it a success.

He ordered vaccination supervisors to ensure cold chain of vaccine saying that no laxity will be tolerated in this connection.

Earlier briefing the DC, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority said that the drive will commence from August 17 wherein over 900,000 kids up-to five would be vaccinated.

He informed that 1875 teams will have been constituted for this purpose whereas 4,268 workers will participate in the campaign.