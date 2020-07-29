UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Coordinated Efforts To Make Pakistan Polio Free

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 08:50 PM

DC for coordinated efforts to make Pakistan Polio free

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Emergence of four Polio cases in Punjab this year is sending alarm bells ringing for us, said Deputy Commissioner(DC) Amjad Shuaib said.

Chairing a review meeting about arrangements for upcoming anti Polio campaign on Wednesday, he informed that around 40 cases have been surfaced in the country in current year.

The DC underlined the need of coordinated efforts of religious scholars specially Ulema, parents, teachers for eradication of crippling disease from the country.

"We will have to work as a team to make Pakistan Polio free.

" he stressed.

Mr Tareen stated that each one of us will have to follow SOPs issued by govt during the drive to make it a success.

He ordered vaccination supervisors to ensure cold chain of vaccine saying that no laxity will be tolerated in this connection.

Earlier briefing the DC, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority said that the drive will commence from August 17 wherein over 900,000 kids up-to five would be vaccinated.

He informed that 1875 teams will have been constituted for this purpose whereas 4,268 workers will participate in the campaign.

Related Topics

Pakistan Polio Punjab August From Government

Recent Stories

14th Ras Al Khaimah Government Excellence Awards w ..

1 hour ago

European Commission secures EU access to Remdesivi ..

1 hour ago

RAK Municipality discusses strengthening energy-se ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

AJK president condemns shelling at LoC, targeting ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on social care

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.