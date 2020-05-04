DC for coordinated efforts to retrieve encroached forest lands

(@FahadShabbir)

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr. Irman-ul-Hassan Khuwaja has directed for coordination between Revenue and Forest departments to transparently resolve matters regarding illegal occupation and demarcation of forest lands at the earliest.

DC while chairing a meeting of vigilance committee on Monday said that complaints of illegal possession on the forest lands must be lodged to concerned Mukhtiarkar or Station House Officer while relevant Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Superintendent of Police would provide assistance.

The meeting was informed that around 23125 acres were allocated as forest land in Sanghar and Khipro tahseels.

Most of the 22152 acres- earlier under illegal occupation- had been retrieved during operation while matters pertaining to illegal allotment of 6637 acres were under litigation in courts and commissioner office, the meeting was further informed.

Status of 933 acres of land was unclear due to non-availability of allotment documents while 378 acres could not be retrieved because of issues of demarcation, the meeting was informed.

Deputy Commissioner directed to include 933 acres of forest land in under trails cases in the Courts so that matter could be resolved transparently.