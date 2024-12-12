DC for covering school children in initial days of anti-polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir has ordered to cover especially school children up to the age of five years during the initial days of the upcoming anti-polio campaign, which would continue from December 16 to 22

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir has ordered to cover especially school children up to the age of five years during the initial days of the upcoming anti-polio campaign, which would continue from December 16 to 22.

He said that the task should be completed before the start of the winter holidays. There is no room for even the slightest negligence in this regard, he added.

Chairing a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee here Thursday, he reviewed the arrangements for the campaign and directed for devising a micro-plan to cover schools children first during the campaign and warned that not a single child up to the age of five should remain without taking drops.

He also emphasized on an effective publicity campaign to make parents aware about the anti-polio drive and said that all means should be used in this regard.