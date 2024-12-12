DC For Covering School Children In Initial Days Of Anti-polio Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2024 | 07:24 PM
Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir has ordered to cover especially school children up to the age of five years during the initial days of the upcoming anti-polio campaign, which would continue from December 16 to 22
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir has ordered to cover especially school children up to the age of five years during the initial days of the upcoming anti-polio campaign, which would continue from December 16 to 22.
He said that the task should be completed before the start of the winter holidays. There is no room for even the slightest negligence in this regard, he added.
Chairing a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee here Thursday, he reviewed the arrangements for the campaign and directed for devising a micro-plan to cover schools children first during the campaign and warned that not a single child up to the age of five should remain without taking drops.
He also emphasized on an effective publicity campaign to make parents aware about the anti-polio drive and said that all means should be used in this regard.
Recent Stories
Fazl claims Madrassah Registration Bill has become laws, asks govt to notify it
Infinix leads Pakistan’s Google Search Trend 2024
PPP Central Punjab to attend Benazir death anniversary
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 33
CM Bugti appraises BEEF's CEO performance, announce Certificate of Excellence
DC for covering school children in initial days of anti-polio campaign
PCB parts ways with Test team coach Tim Nielsen
Blinken and Jordan king agree on need for secure Syria
Punjab University sports gala 2024
Indian teen prodigy becomes youngest world chess champ
The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) award degrees to 3,188 graduates
Punjab University students get positions in declamation contest
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fazl claims Madrassah Registration Bill has become laws, asks govt to notify it10 seconds ago
-
PPP Central Punjab to attend Benazir death anniversary5 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti appraises BEEF's CEO performance, announce Certificate of Excellence3 minutes ago
-
DC for covering school children in initial days of anti-polio campaign5 minutes ago
-
The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) award degrees to 3,188 graduates15 minutes ago
-
Punjab University students get positions in declamation contest15 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Ehtisam Ali visits Directorate of Health Ser ..15 minutes ago
-
12 outlaws arrested; weapons & liquor seized15 minutes ago
-
German delegation visits PU, meets VC15 minutes ago
-
JIT issues notices to PTI leaders over alleged malicious campaign on social media27 minutes ago
-
Snatcher gang busted; mobile phone, motorbike and weapon recovered25 minutes ago
-
CM's zero tolerance policy against air pollution being implemented: Marriyum18 minutes ago