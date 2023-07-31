Open Menu

DC For Crackdown Against Brick Kilns To Prevent Smog

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 04:50 PM

DC for crackdown against brick kilns to prevent smog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Umer Jehangir directed the environment department to launch a crackdown against brick kilns in order to prevent smog under the direction of the Punjab government.

He expressed these views while presiding over the district environment committee for smog here on Monday and ordered to seal brick kilns that were not adopting zig-zag technology.

Umer Jehangir said that the provincial government has imposed a zero-tolerance policy to prevent smog and added that action against stores and shopkeepers would also be taken over using polythene bags.

He also asked the traffic police to take action against smoke-emitting vehicles and said that action against those involved in burning crop residues would also be taken.

Environment department officials gave a detailed briefing about the prevention of smog.

Related Topics

Police Technology Government Of Punjab Vehicles Traffic Government

Recent Stories

SRTA provides sustainable transport solutions

SRTA provides sustainable transport solutions

9 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates an ..

Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival 2023

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with S ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with Serbian Business Council&#039;s ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible C ..

Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge

2 hours ago
 ‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee c ..

‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee concludes review of 2023 submis ..

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..

2 hours ago

Muslim woman assaulted, beaten in public in India’s Ujjain city

3 hours ago
 Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ co ..

Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ convention in Bajaur

3 hours ago
 DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real esta ..

DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real estate transactions in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame ..

Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame Tussauds in Dubai

3 hours ago
 Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘ ..

Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘Sustainability Guide’

4 hours ago
 H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister ..

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister for Foreign Affairs & Interna ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan