DC for crackdown against brick kilns to prevent smog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Umer Jehangir directed the environment department to launch a crackdown against brick kilns in order to prevent smog under the direction of the Punjab government.

He expressed these views while presiding over the district environment committee for smog here on Monday and ordered to seal brick kilns that were not adopting zig-zag technology.

Umer Jehangir said that the provincial government has imposed a zero-tolerance policy to prevent smog and added that action against stores and shopkeepers would also be taken over using polythene bags.

He also asked the traffic police to take action against smoke-emitting vehicles and said that action against those involved in burning crop residues would also be taken.

Environment department officials gave a detailed briefing about the prevention of smog.