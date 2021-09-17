UrduPoint.com

DC For Crackdown Against Expired, Fake Medicines

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:00 PM

DC for crackdown against expired, fake medicines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan directed health department to launch crackdown against medical stores involved in selling expire and fake medicines across the district.

Presiding over a meeting of district drugs quality control board here on Friday, the deputy commissioner said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk.

He said that quacks and medical stores involved in illegal practices would be treated with iron hands.

He said that the medical stores would be sealed over sale of expired, fake and prohibited drugs.

The DC directed health department and drugs inspectors to launch comprehensive crackdown against quacks and bogus medical stores.

He also ordered inspection of medicines supply line from companies to medical stores.

During the meeting, the board sent different cases against medical store owners to court.

Related Topics

Drugs Sale From Court

Recent Stories

Covid vaccine drive progressing at accelerated pac ..

Covid vaccine drive progressing at accelerated pace: Faisal Sultan

44 minutes ago
 Three beggars arrested in sargodha

Three beggars arrested in sargodha

45 minutes ago
 Pakistani govt, people should welcome Afghan refug ..

Pakistani govt, people should welcome Afghan refugees, says Malala

52 minutes ago
 UK retail sales drop as more consumers eat out: da ..

UK retail sales drop as more consumers eat out: data

53 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa to organize 'Alghoza' learning classes

Lok Virsa to organize 'Alghoza' learning classes

53 minutes ago
 No polio case detected in last seven months: Dr Fa ..

No polio case detected in last seven months: Dr Faisal

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.