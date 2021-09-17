DC for crackdown against expired, fake medicines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan directed health department to launch crackdown against medical stores involved in selling expire and fake medicines across the district.

Presiding over a meeting of district drugs quality control board here on Friday, the deputy commissioner said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk.

He said that quacks and medical stores involved in illegal practices would be treated with iron hands.

He said that the medical stores would be sealed over sale of expired, fake and prohibited drugs.

The DC directed health department and drugs inspectors to launch comprehensive crackdown against quacks and bogus medical stores.

He also ordered inspection of medicines supply line from companies to medical stores.

During the meeting, the board sent different cases against medical store owners to court.