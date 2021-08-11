DC for crackdown against illegal commercial buildings

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad Wednesday directed the officials concerned to launch crackdown against illegal commercial buildings sans maps.

While presiding over District Planning & Design Committee (DP&DC) meeting here, the deputy commissioner said that Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) would be issued to buildings that met the legal criteria.

The cases of various commercial buildings and industrial park were reviewed during the meeting. The DC directed Multan Development Authority (MDA), Municipal corporation and other departments to devise a joint strategy for promotion of commercial activities.

The commercial roads would be fixed by keeping in view urban population. The committee has also given approval of various projects.