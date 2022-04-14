DC for crackdown against illegal commercial buildings in city

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan has ordered crackdown against illegal and without map commercial buildings in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan has ordered crackdown against illegal and without map commercial buildings in the city.

He also directed to seal plazas, petrol pumps and housing colonies constructed without NOC.

DC expressed these views while presiding over district design and development committee here on Thursday.

The concerned officers were directed to conduct survey of without map buildings and bylaws violations as the disorganized and illegal buildings have damaged the infrastructure of the city.

Amir Karim said that the approval of business activities in commercial areas would be given as per master plan.

He said that NOC would not be issued to any building or petrol pump without ensuring parking and bylaws.

He directed municipal corporation and district council to launch crackdown against illegal commercial buildings.

Giving ultimatum, DC said that those involved in constructing commercial buildings without government approval would be dealt with iron hands.