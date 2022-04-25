DC for crackdown against illegal LPG refilling points

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration has decided to launch a comprehensive crackdown against illegally refilling of LPG in vehicles to avoid any mishap.

According to official sources the deputy commissioner on Monday directed the authorities concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against illegally refilling of LPG. He said that raids would be conducted on shops involved in refilling LPG and their shops would be sealed while FIRs would also be registered against the violators.

He also directed fitness inspection of schools and passenger buses to prevent any mishap.

He said that a joint team of traffic police, district administration, DTA officials and civil defence would conduct the operations.

The deputy commissioner has also directed strict action against the LPG refilling points in the populated areas of the district adding that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk. He said that cylinder shops and illegal refilling points would be sealed and strict action would be taken against violators.