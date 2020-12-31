DC for crackdown against kilns selling bricks on high rates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak has directed price control magistrates to ensure inspection of kilns and launch crackdown against the owners involved in selling bricks on high rates.

Taking action on the complaints received through PM citizen portal about high rates of bricks here on Thursday, deputy commissioner said that no one would be allowed to loot citizens through selling bricks on high rates.

He directed price control magistrates to impose heavy fine on violators and take strict legal action against them.

He said that government had already decided size, quality and rates of the bricks for public facilitation.

He said that Rs 6300 per 1000 bricks fixed rate of first class, Rs 5000 of second class and size of bricks made by coil was also fixed.

He said that inspection of all kilns and bricks sale points would be ensured on daily basis and directed price control magistrates to submit report about crackdown on daily basis.