DC For Crackdown Against Overpricing, Hoarding

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:52 PM

DC for crackdown against overpricing, hoarding

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia Monday said that a crackdown has been launched to end overpricing and hoarding and the Price Control Magistrates need to work actively in the field

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia Monday said that a crackdown has been launched to end overpricing and hoarding and the Price Control Magistrates need to work actively in the field.

He was reviewing the performance of price control magistrates in a meeting held here in the committee room of his office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, Deputy Director Industries Zubair Abbasi, Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates from across the district were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner said that the sale of essential food items should be ensured at fixed rates. In case of any violation, legal action should be taken. He said that the price control magistrates should visit the field to check the quality and price of food items.

The deputy commissioner also said that the prices of basic items should be displayed in a prominent place so that consumers do not face any sort of difficulty while purchasing.

In the briefing, Administrator Azeem Zeeshan said that from June 1 to June 20, the price control magistrates visited 736 shops, carts, markets and other business centres across the district and checked the prices of food items.

During this period, violations were found in 363 places. Price Control Magistrates also imposed a fine of Rs 774,100 total on the spot. FIRs were registered against 9 persons in the relevant police stations and 11 persons were arrested. the meeting was told that the bag of flour is being sold for Rs 430 and flour selling points have been set up at various places in the district where a 10 kg bag of flour is being sold for Rs 430.

Thr deputy commissioner said that all the complaints received at Pakistan Citizen Portal should be resolved on a priority basis. As many as 23362 complaints were received, out of which 22594 complaints were resolved.

