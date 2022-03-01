UrduPoint.com

DC For Crackdown Against Overpricing, Hoarding

Published March 01, 2022

DC for crackdown against overpricing, hoarding

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Tuesday said that price control magistrates should continue the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding across the district so that consumers could get relief.

He was reviewing the individual performances of price control magistrates in a meeting held in the committee room of his office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Khichi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Assistant Commissioners from across the district, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, and Price Control Magistrates from across the district were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner said that price control magistrates should work actively in the field and legal action should be taken in case of any violation.

It was informed in the meeting that from February 18 to February 28, the price control magistrates visited 2974 shops, carts, markets, and other business centers and checked the prices of food items.

A total fine of Rs 560,000 was imposed on the spot for the violations, 81 cases were registered, 5 shops were sealed and 90 persons were also arrested.

