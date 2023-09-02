Open Menu

DC For Crackdown Against Profiteers, Hoarders

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2023 | 06:40 PM

DC for crackdown against profiteers, hoarders

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umer Jehangir on Saturday ordered to launch massive crackdown against profiteers and hoarders across the division.

He expressed these views while presiding over meeting of district and divisional departments here on Saturday and directed price control magistrates to inspect bazaars and markets on daily basis. The performance of dengue, smog and price control magistrates was reviewed in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioners have also been given the task of taking practical measures against smog and dengue.

Speaking on this occasion, DC Umer Jehangir said that the Punjab government has given the task to control inflation mafia.

Dozens of buildings and plazas have been sealed after dengue larvae found.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners to crackdown on those who involved in burning crop residues and directed officials concerned to run effective campaign for sewerage and cleanliness.

Related Topics

Dengue Government Of Punjab Price Market

Recent Stories

ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari in ter ..

ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari in terror case

55 minutes ago
 Turkish, Kuwaiti envoys call on FM Jilani

Turkish, Kuwaiti envoys call on FM Jilani

1 hour ago
 Traders stage nationwide strike against soaring el ..

Traders stage nationwide strike against soaring electricity bills, inflation

1 hour ago
 TikTok sensation Mahek Bukhari, her mother jailed ..

TikTok sensation Mahek Bukhari, her mother jailed in double murder case

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pak vs India match restarts after b ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pak vs India match restarts after brief disruption due to rain

4 hours ago
 Al Maleh and Fishing Festival continues to dive in ..

Al Maleh and Fishing Festival continues to dive into traditional maritime practi ..

4 hours ago
Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bat first against Paki ..

Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bat first against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Masood Khan emphasizes boosting Pak US ties in div ..

Masood Khan emphasizes boosting Pak US ties in diverse areas

5 hours ago
 PM Kakar cancels Kenya visit, focuses UNGA address

PM Kakar cancels Kenya visit, focuses UNGA address

5 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Sc ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

6 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further st ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen ties with Iran

6 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan