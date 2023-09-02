DC for crackdown against profiteers, hoarders

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umer Jehangir on Saturday ordered to launch massive crackdown against profiteers and hoarders across the division.

He expressed these views while presiding over meeting of district and divisional departments here on Saturday and directed price control magistrates to inspect bazaars and markets on daily basis. The performance of dengue, smog and price control magistrates was reviewed in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioners have also been given the task of taking practical measures against smog and dengue.

Speaking on this occasion, DC Umer Jehangir said that the Punjab government has given the task to control inflation mafia.

Dozens of buildings and plazas have been sealed after dengue larvae found.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners to crackdown on those who involved in burning crop residues and directed officials concerned to run effective campaign for sewerage and cleanliness.