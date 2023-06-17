UrduPoint.com

DC For Crackdown Against Revenue Defaulters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2023 | 09:44 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir on Saturday directed district officers and Land Record Centre (LRC) to launch a comprehensive crackdown against defaulters of revenue department

Presiding over a meeting with revenue officers, the deputy commissioner said that 100 percent recovery of revenue department would be ensured and strict action would be taken against defaulters.

He directed officers concerned to block the properties of defaulters and advertise in the area. He warned officers to achieve 100 percent recovery of transfer of ownership and water tax within a week.

He asked urged officers to visit field for recovery of FBR taxes. He warned officers to follow the new amendments made in property registration branches for public facilitation. He said that the officers failed to get positive recovery result would face disciplinary action.

