DC for crackdown against sugar profiteers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad directed price control magistrates to launch crackdown against elements involved in profiteering of sugar.

He ordered to start operation from departmental stores and big malls as government have ordered zero tolerance policy regarding sugar. He ordered to send shopkeepers which involved in selling sugar on higher rates to jail.

DC expressed these views while addressing price magistrates here on Sunday.

He said that it was a message for profiteers that there was existed law and mechanism to control prices.

The sugar will be sold Rs 65 at Ramazan bazaars and Rs 85 at open markets as government is providing Rs 20 per kg subsidy on sugar.

Similarly, 10 kg flour bag will be sold in Rs 375 as Rs 65 per bag subsidy to be offered to citizens at Ramadan bazaars.

He ordered to issue show cause notices to various price magistrates over poor performance.

DC directed to sleect proper place for sugar and flour stalls into the Ramadan bazaars to avert from rush amid Covid 19 pandamic.

ADCR Tayyib Khan, ACs Kahawaja Umair, Muhammad Zubair and others were present.