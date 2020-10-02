UrduPoint.com
DC For Creating Awareness About Malnutrition

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 05:20 PM

DC for creating awareness about malnutrition

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner General Aamir Nazeer Khichi Friday said the District Malnutrition Addressing Committee should revitalize at tehsils and union councils level for creating awareness among masses about malnutrition.

While presiding over the meeting of District Malnutrition Addressing Committee, he said that staff of departments concerned should be trained for improved performance in the field.

He said that the Punjab Food Authority should check the quality of food being sold inside and outside the schools while Basic Health Units had to devise programs for early identification of malnutrition children.

The meeting was told that 100 solar units will be provided to schools and Madaris by an NGO. The meeting reviewed the progress of the committee.

