DC for creating awareness about polio vaccination at educational institutes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak stressed upon the need of creating awareness at educational institutes about polio vaccination in order to get 100 percent results of five-day anti-polio drive going to be started from October 26 across the district.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for the polio drive here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner said that reports of polio cases in different districts was an alarming situation for Multan. He said that all possible efforts would be utilized to get 100 percent results of the polio campaign and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He directed officers concerned to ensure strict monitoring of the polio teams.

The deputy commissioner was briefed in the meeting that a total of over nine lakh kids of under five years of age would be administered anti polio drops . He was informed that 2408 polio teams would participate in the campaign while 476 area incharge and 140 union council medical officers would monitor the campaign.

Polio teams would remain on duty round the clock at bus stands and railway stations of the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qamar-Ul-Zaman, CEO Health Dr Arshad Malik, DHO Dr Muhammad Ali Mehdi, representatives of World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and Rotary Club were also present in the meeting.