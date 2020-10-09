UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Creating Awareness About Polio Vaccination At Educational Institutes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 01:30 PM

DC for creating awareness about polio vaccination at educational institutes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak stressed upon the need of creating awareness at educational institutes about polio vaccination in order to get 100 percent results of five-day anti-polio drive going to be started from October 26 across the district.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for the polio drive here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner said that reports of polio cases in different districts was an alarming situation for Multan. He said that all possible efforts would be utilized to get 100 percent results of the polio campaign and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He directed officers concerned to ensure strict monitoring of the polio teams.

The deputy commissioner was briefed in the meeting that a total of over nine lakh kids of under five years of age would be administered anti polio drops . He was informed that 2408 polio teams would participate in the campaign while 476 area incharge and 140 union council medical officers would monitor the campaign.

Polio teams would remain on duty round the clock at bus stands and railway stations of the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qamar-Ul-Zaman, CEO Health Dr Arshad Malik, DHO Dr Muhammad Ali Mehdi, representatives of World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and Rotary Club were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Multan World Polio Muhammad Ali October All From

Recent Stories

Indian film Star Sana Khan quits showbiz to follow ..

6 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific to raise USD500 million fresh capital

15 minutes ago

PA Speaker issues production orders for Opposition ..

25 minutes ago

GCC voices concern over continued war between Azer ..

50 minutes ago

Indians are involved in terrorism in Syria, Afghan ..

60 minutes ago

Jannat Mirza becomes first TikToker to have over 1 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.