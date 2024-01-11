Open Menu

DC For Creating Awareness Among Masses About ADR Act-2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2024 | 04:30 PM

DC for creating awareness among masses about ADR Act-2020

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad has said the steps should be taken to create awareness among people about the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Act-2020 so that maximum people could be benefited from this facility.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting at his office regarding ADR Act-2020 which was attended by District Public Prosecutor, law officers and all assistant commissioners of the district.

The participants of the meeting were informed about the Act including its jurisdiction, procedure, scope and scope etc.

It was informed that the main objective of this act was not only to provide justice to the people but also to maintain the law and order situation by redressing provocations and disputes.

Under the act, the judge, after developing a compatible opinion among the parties, will also issue a certificate about the decision.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that under the act regular notices would be served to the parties and the evidences would be examined as per the pattern of courts.

He further said that no case should exceed the period of six months and the details of all cases should be kept confidential till the court takes a final decision over the matter.

The deputy commissioner said that a Pro-forma will be shared on which the monthly performance of ADR will be recorded.

He informed that six centers have been designated at Tehsil level in Dera Ismail Khan where all the facilities would be provided to the visitors.

The deputy commissioner said that ADR Act-2020 was aimed at providing more facilities and timely justice to the people by resolving their disputes.

He asked the citizens to register their complaints or problems through any platform of their choice as other than ADR, different platforms including the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) were also there to facilitate masses.

However, he said, the ADR was a better option as under this act a certificate of judgment will also be issued by the judge.

He directed that steps should be taken to create awareness among people about ADR so that maximum people could benefit through this act.

The social media and other means of communication should be channelized for the purpose, he added.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Resolution Law And Order Social Media Dera Ismail Khan All From Court

Recent Stories

FO expresses regret over unleashing of Pakistan ba ..

FO expresses regret over unleashing of Pakistan bashing narrative in India

2 hours ago
 KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management C ..

KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management Committee

2 hours ago
 Earthquake strikes different cities in Pakistan

Earthquake strikes different cities in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift at CES 2024 Revoluti ..

Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift at CES 2024 Revolutionizing Interactive Smartphone ..

4 hours ago
 ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbo ..

ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbol

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate ..

Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate Hujjaj

4 hours ago
Israel faces charges of genocide at International ..

Israel faces charges of genocide at International Court of Justice amid Gaza con ..

5 hours ago
 President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignati ..

President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignation

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

18 hours ago
 Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University ..

Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University of China signs agreement

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan