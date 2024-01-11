DC for creating awareness among masses about ADR Act-2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad has said the steps should be taken to create awareness among people about the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Act-2020 so that maximum people could be benefited from this facility.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting at his office regarding ADR Act-2020 which was attended by District Public Prosecutor, law officers and all assistant commissioners of the district.

The participants of the meeting were informed about the Act including its jurisdiction, procedure, scope and scope etc.

It was informed that the main objective of this act was not only to provide justice to the people but also to maintain the law and order situation by redressing provocations and disputes.

Under the act, the judge, after developing a compatible opinion among the parties, will also issue a certificate about the decision.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that under the act regular notices would be served to the parties and the evidences would be examined as per the pattern of courts.

He further said that no case should exceed the period of six months and the details of all cases should be kept confidential till the court takes a final decision over the matter.

The deputy commissioner said that a Pro-forma will be shared on which the monthly performance of ADR will be recorded.

He informed that six centers have been designated at Tehsil level in Dera Ismail Khan where all the facilities would be provided to the visitors.

The deputy commissioner said that ADR Act-2020 was aimed at providing more facilities and timely justice to the people by resolving their disputes.

He asked the citizens to register their complaints or problems through any platform of their choice as other than ADR, different platforms including the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) were also there to facilitate masses.

However, he said, the ADR was a better option as under this act a certificate of judgment will also be issued by the judge.

He directed that steps should be taken to create awareness among people about ADR so that maximum people could benefit through this act.

The social media and other means of communication should be channelized for the purpose, he added.

