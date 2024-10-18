DC For Creating Awareness For Prevention Of Dengue
Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram on Friday directed all the assistant commissioners to launch awareness campaigns in their respective areas about the prevention of dengue fever.
Presiding over an important meeting regarding the control of dengue fever in the provincial capital he issued instructions to the officers of the concerned departments that banners should be displayed in mosques and union council offices regarding the prevention of dengue besides making announcements in mosques to keep and water tanks covered.
He said that the school administration should also educate the students in the morning assembly about the eradication of dengue mosquitoes.
Member National Assembly Sher Ali Arbab and other administrative officers and officials of health and other line departments participated in the meeting.
On the occasion, a detailed briefing about dengue virus eradication and preventive measures was given to the participants.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?
Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third ..
Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India to ..
From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists
Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call
Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..
PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..
Pakistan beat England in Multan Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner chairs meeting to discuss revenue collection, administrative issues7 minutes ago
-
RCB takes lead in dengue eradication17 minutes ago
-
'Open door' policy at DC office17 minutes ago
-
Arslan pays tribute on 17th anniversary of martyrs of Karsaz tragedy17 minutes ago
-
Education key to country's future: Dr. Musadik26 minutes ago
-
PHC grants protective bails to Saif, Mashal, Umar Ayub27 minutes ago
-
Bilal inaugurates “ Kissan card” center27 minutes ago
-
7 'cheel gosht' sellers arrested27 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on '1000 Industrial Stitching Units'36 minutes ago
-
DC reviews measure taken for beautification of city37 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to host global gathering of lawmakers for justice, peace37 minutes ago
-
Two accused escape from lock-up37 minutes ago