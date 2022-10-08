DC for curbing artificial price hike

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Saturday directed the price control magistrates of the provincial capital to gear up vigilance and surveillance in curbing artificial inflation created by hoarders and profiteers.

He was chairing a meeting at DC's Office to review performance of price control magistrates.

The meeting was briefed that more than fine of Rs 1.3 million had been imposed on 129 shops during the last week.

The deputy commissioner reviewed the individual performance of price control magistrates for last week and asked them to improve their performances. He warned the price control magistrates to improve their inspections and performance, otherwise, strict disciplinary action would be taken against them.

He directed the price control magistrates to regularly monitor prices of commodities, vegetables and fruits in vegetable markets, besides taking action against hoarders.

Prices of food items should be displayed at conspicuous places so that consumers do not face any difficulty, he added.

The DC directed the officers concerned to ensure better monitoring fruits and vegetables bidding in the early morning in the fruit and vegetable markets. He said that explanation would be called against the price control magistrates who conduct less than 50 inspections in a day.

The DC appealed to the people to contact price control helpline at 042-99210630 or 0307-0002345 to report hoarding, overcharging and other issues related to price control of commodities.

Meanwhile, the district administration has started massive crackdown against air and environment polluters and sealed nine industrial units in the provincial capital for causing smog.

The special teams of the department also challaned 40 vehicles and impounded six othersat Babu Sabu for creating pollution.