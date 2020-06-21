UrduPoint.com
DC For Daily Monitoring Of Corona Patients In Home Isolation

Sun 21st June 2020 | 03:20 PM

DC for daily monitoring of corona patients in home Isolation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, presiding over a meeting of anti-corona committee, directed the health department authorities to ensure daily monitoring of patients in home isolation.

He said the local government bodies should provide daily burial records of the entire district so that steps could be taken to protect the people from coronavirus.

The DC said that one of the relatives should be included in the funeral of the victim of coronavirus and anti-corona SOPs should be fully adopted.

To prevent the spread of corona, every school of thought should be included in the public awareness, he added.

He urged the media, being a sensitive section of the society, to educate people about corona.

District Health Officer Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi told the meeting that death toll from corona had risen to 20 in the district. Out of 448 positive diagnosed patients, 301 have recovered, he said and added that at present 437 people were present in home isolation.

Focal Person Anti-Corona Committee Dr Asad Aslam, WHO RepresentativeDr. Adil Saleem were also present in the meeting.

