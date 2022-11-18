UrduPoint.com

DC For Deduction Of Salaries Of Absent Teachers

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2022 | 06:30 PM

DC for deduction of salaries of absent teachers

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir Payan Zubair Khan Niazi on Friday directed the officials concerned to take strict legal action against habitual absentee school teachers besides deduction of their salaries.

Chairing a meeting of District Guidance Committee for Education, he directed the Assistant Commissioners to complete the pending inquiry regarding education at the earliest so that legal action could be taken accordingly. He further said to overcome the shortage of teachers at all school levels.

The DC directed that a summary of those schools in which the number of male and female students is more than the capacity should be moved for holding of double shift classes. He said that the posts of women SDOs should be filled as soon as possible.

The DC further said that WAPDA should remove the electric poles, wires and transformers from inside the schools as soon as possible.

He said that the buildings of the schools which are dilapidated should be provided to the DEOs by their list of executive engineers so that they can demolish them and construct new buildings. Apart from this, all the repair work in schools should be completed on time.

It was further said that the focal persons of DEO should hold a review meeting on 5th or 6th of every month for proper planning and consultation for the problems. District Monitoring Officer for Education Tariq Jamal, District Education Officers Female/Male Muhammad Amin and Shaheen Begum, representative of SDOs, SDO Building and PESCO attended the meeting.

