UrduPoint.com

DC For Demolishing Of Illegal Constructions Around Churches

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 04:34 PM

DC for demolishing of illegal constructions around churches

Deputy Commissioner Syed Mosa Raza has directed to demolish illegal constructions around churches in order to ensure foolproof security during upcoming Christmas

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Mosa Raza has directed to demolish illegal constructions around churches in order to ensure foolproof security during upcoming Christmas.

Addressing a peace committee meeting to review security arrangements of churches here on Thursday, Syed Mosa Raza said that foolproof security arrangements would be made on theon Christmas in order to avoid any untoward incident.

He said that reasonable arrangements of cleanliness and lights would be made at churches. He directed administration of churches to install CCTV cameras at the building.

The DC also directed tehsil municipal administration to ensure drainage of sewerage water from suburban areas of churches.

Speaking on the occasion, District Police Officer (DPO) said that security plan has been finalized for Christmas. He said that CCTV cameras would be installed andsearch operation would be conducted in the areas. He directed church administration to arrange parking away from the buildings and inform concerned police before organizing any event.

Related Topics

Police Water Christmas Church Event From

Recent Stories

ECP reserves verdict on petition seeking disqualif ..

ECP reserves verdict on petition seeking disqualification of Faisal Vawda

10 minutes ago
 WHO chief says blanket vaccine booster programs ma ..

WHO chief says blanket vaccine booster programs may prolong COVID-19 pandemic

46 seconds ago
 Gul-e-Daudi exhibition starts in city

Gul-e-Daudi exhibition starts in city

48 seconds ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Romanian Secretary of State f ..

UAE Ambassador meets Romanian Secretary of State for Global Affairs and Diplomat ..

25 minutes ago
 Russia Never Had Idea of Reunification With Crimea ..

Russia Never Had Idea of Reunification With Crimea Before Coup in Ukraine - Puti ..

49 seconds ago
 Putin Says West Reacted Positively to Russia's Sec ..

Putin Says West Reacted Positively to Russia's Security Guarantees Proposals

51 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.