DC for demolishing of illegal constructions around churches

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Mosa Raza has directed to demolish illegal constructions around churches in order to ensure foolproof security during upcoming Christmas.

Addressing a peace committee meeting to review security arrangements of churches here on Thursday, Syed Mosa Raza said that foolproof security arrangements would be made on theon Christmas in order to avoid any untoward incident.

He said that reasonable arrangements of cleanliness and lights would be made at churches. He directed administration of churches to install CCTV cameras at the building.

The DC also directed tehsil municipal administration to ensure drainage of sewerage water from suburban areas of churches.

Speaking on the occasion, District Police Officer (DPO) said that security plan has been finalized for Christmas. He said that CCTV cameras would be installed andsearch operation would be conducted in the areas. He directed church administration to arrange parking away from the buildings and inform concerned police before organizing any event.