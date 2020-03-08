UrduPoint.com
DC For Development Work To Be Completed In Gawala Colony Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 04:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh has directed the administration of the Metropolitan Corporation to be completed development work in Gawala colony as soon as possible so that the emission of Gwalas from the city could be ensured.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting for solution of Gwala Colony's problems. In meeting Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bilal Feroz Joyia, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Yasir Bhatti, Director Development Shakeel Nauman, Deputy Director Development Shafiqe –ul- Rehman, Chief Metropolitan Officer Rizwan Ahmed and others concerned officer were also present.

DC directed for shifting of Gwala Colony from city and completes soon the links road of Gwala colony, water, electricity and installation of tuff tiles so that inner city sewerage issues could be solve.

On that occasion, he told that the total number of plots of five, six and seven marls in Gwala Conoly is 316 while 120 plots have been allotted to Gwalas in terms of their cattles number. He was informed that a valuation was being determined to the price of per marla plots.

AXIEN Constructoin Raja Ali Nawaz told that the installation work of electricity polls at Gwala colony has been completed. In meeting the completion and shifting of Gwala colony and other issues were also discussed.

