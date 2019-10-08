UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Devising Comprehensive Strategy For Anti-polio Campaign

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 05:56 PM

DC for devising comprehensive strategy for anti-polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh has asked the district health officers to prepare a comprehensive strategy to ensure full coverage during the upcoming three-day anti-polio vaccination drive

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh has asked the district health officers to prepare a comprehensive strategy to ensure full coverage during the upcoming three-day anti-polio vaccination drive.

The health officers should also seek cooperation of the transporters through the representatives of the transporter association so that anti-polio drops could also be administered to children in buses, wagons and vans during the campaign, he said.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee on Tuesday at DC office.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked the police officers to extend full cooperation to vaccination teams at the bus terminals as the children coming to Sukkur from other districts of the country could be a source of polio virus.

The district health officers should also pay attention to the transit points of the districts, he added. The government would not tolerate any negligence in polio eradication campaign and strict action will be taken against those found guilty of negligence, he warned.

He emphasised on preparing a strategy for motivating parents to get their children vaccinated against polio.

Related Topics

Police Polio Sukkur From Government

Recent Stories

Saudi Minister of Housing visits Dubai Land Depart ..

16 minutes ago

KPK CM offers job to jobless Fazlur Rehman

29 minutes ago

PTCL & LDA sign MoU for beautification of underpas ..

29 minutes ago

Sultan bin Zayed condoles Saudi King on death of r ..

46 minutes ago

Highlights of PakWheels.com second Car Mela in Isl ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of royal

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.