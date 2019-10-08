DC for devising comprehensive strategy for anti-polio campaign

(@imziishan)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh has asked the district health officers to prepare a comprehensive strategy to ensure full coverage during the upcoming three-day anti-polio vaccination drive.

The health officers should also seek cooperation of the transporters through the representatives of the transporter association so that anti-polio drops could also be administered to children in buses, wagons and vans during the campaign, he said.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee on Tuesday at DC office.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked the police officers to extend full cooperation to vaccination teams at the bus terminals as the children coming to Sukkur from other districts of the country could be a source of polio virus.

The district health officers should also pay attention to the transit points of the districts, he added. The government would not tolerate any negligence in polio eradication campaign and strict action will be taken against those found guilty of negligence, he warned.

He emphasised on preparing a strategy for motivating parents to get their children vaccinated against polio.