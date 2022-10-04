DC for devising effective strategy during upcoming anti-polio drive

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Tuesday asked the health authorities to devise an effective strategy for the upcoming anti-polio drive so that all the children in the district, including those in the flood affected areas could be vaccinated

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Tuesday asked the health authorities to devise an effective strategy for the upcoming anti-polio drive so that all the children in the district, including those in the flood affected areas could be vaccinated.

While chairing district polio eradication committee meeting at Shehbaz Hall, the DC directed the health department officials to avoid any lapse in the anti-polio campaign and to pay more heed towards the less efficient UCs.

He asked the law enforcement agencies to provide security to the polio teams. The DC also directed other relevant departments, including the HMC to take measures to protect the people from stray dogs.

Briefing the meeting, Dr Bisma Memon said that around 358,000 children till the age of 5 years would be immunized during anti-polio campaign to be held from October 24 to 30 in the district.

For the purpose, around 1,376 mobile teams, 151 station teams and 46 transit teams would perform duties under the supervision of 332 area in-charges and 95 Union Council Medical Officers, she added.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr Lala Jafar, Jamshed Khanzada, Kazim Jatoi and other officers.