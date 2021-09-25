UrduPoint.com

DC For Devising Effective Strategy To Deal With The Rising Dengue Cases

Faizan Hashmi 12 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 08:05 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Saturday directed officials concerned to devise effective strategies to deal with the increasing number of dengue cases in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Saturday directed officials concerned to devise effective strategies to deal with the increasing number of dengue cases in the district.

Presiding over a meeting held to review the prevailing dengue situation and measures taken for eradication of this menace, he directed that anti-dengue regulations are fully implemented and stern action be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

The spell of rains last week has increased the threat of dengue larvae, which needs to be tackled on an urgent basis.

The DC directed that surveillance activities or tracing of larva and its eradication be expedited besides focusing on hotspots from where dengue larvae have been detected during checking.

Ali asked the officials to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to the spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Faiza Naeem briefed the meeting that around 74 positive cases had been reported in the district so far from January 2021 out of which 37 were admitted in allied hospitals of the city while remaining discharged after with the required treatment.

She informed that nine more confirmed cases were reported from Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours with four belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment area, two from Chaklala cantonment, two from Rawal Town and one from Potohar town.

Dr Faiza said that case response activity had been carried out at those residences and workplaces from where patients were reported on the last day.

The CEO of health briefed the meeting that strict action was being taken against the violators to save the public from the spread of dengue mosquitoes.

She informed that so far 128 FIRs, 423 challans, 2090 notices and 170 buildings have been sealed over violation of dengue SOPs while a fine of Rs 1,676,000 was also imposed.

A fine of Rs 321,000 was also imposed over detection of dengue larvae from various places, she added.

