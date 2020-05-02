UrduPoint.com
DC For Devising Flood Fighting Plan

Sat 02nd May 2020 | 01:38 PM

DC for devising flood fighting plan

Deputy Commissioner Khanewal, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed departments concerned to devise flood fighting plan for possible floods threat

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khanewal, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed departments concerned to devise flood fighting plan for possible floods threat.

He asked the irrigation department and Assistant Commissioners to launch operation against encroachment at flood embankments.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here to review flood arrangements.

He directed to prepare draft of flood plan to handle any emergency.

The official ordered livestock officials to complete vaccination of cattle in riverside areas.

He also sought fitness certificate of machinery from all departments concerned and ordered to prepare lists of relief camps required in case of any epidemic.

APP /slm-sak

