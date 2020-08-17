UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Devising Muharram Contingency Plan To Ensure Security, Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

DC for devising Muharram contingency plan to ensure security, facilities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Monday asked the officers concerned to complete arrangements before start of Muharram-ul-Haram so that people could be provided all facilities and secure environment during the holly month.

He was chairing a meeting of religious leaders and representatives of social organizations at Shahbaz Hall.

A contingency plan should be devised before commencement of the month and it must be submitted to his office, Fuad Soomro said and directed all officers concerned for setting up of district control room to resolve issues of the mourners.

All the assistant commissioners were asked to set up control rooms in respective talukas as well.

  The DC instructed officers concerned to ensure cleanliness and lighting arrangements on the routes of mourning processions. The health department officials were asked to make adequate arrangements in all government hospitals to provide medical facilities to the mourners.

The DC asked the officials of WASA, HESCO to ensure provision of water and electricity in the city to facilitate people during Muharram.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also asked the SSP to maintain security and traffic arrangements during Muharram.

The meeting was attended among others by SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio, Municipal Commissioner HMC Anis Ahmed Dasti, Additional Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai, MD WASA, SE HESCO and the religious leaders.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Traffic Adeel Hussain All Government Muharram

Recent Stories

SSC, DRASSA sign agreement

21 minutes ago

DFM achieves 96% compliance in listed companiesâ€™ ..

21 minutes ago

UAEâ€™s constant price GDP amounts to AED368.52 bi ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss bi ..

51 minutes ago

SCCI explores post-COVID-19 industrial sector plan ..

1 hour ago

World Muslim Communities Council highlights suppor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.