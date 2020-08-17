DC for devising Muharram contingency plan to ensure security, facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Monday asked the officers concerned to complete arrangements before start of Muharram-ul-Haram so that people could be provided all facilities and secure environment during the holly month.

He was chairing a meeting of religious leaders and representatives of social organizations at Shahbaz Hall.

A contingency plan should be devised before commencement of the month and it must be submitted to his office, Fuad Soomro said and directed all officers concerned for setting up of district control room to resolve issues of the mourners.

All the assistant commissioners were asked to set up control rooms in respective talukas as well.

The DC instructed officers concerned to ensure cleanliness and lighting arrangements on the routes of mourning processions. The health department officials were asked to make adequate arrangements in all government hospitals to provide medical facilities to the mourners.

The DC asked the officials of WASA, HESCO to ensure provision of water and electricity in the city to facilitate people during Muharram.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also asked the SSP to maintain security and traffic arrangements during Muharram.

The meeting was attended among others by SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio, Municipal Commissioner HMC Anis Ahmed Dasti, Additional Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai, MD WASA, SE HESCO and the religious leaders.