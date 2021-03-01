DC for directs completion work on Tehsil Complex

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Habibullah Arif Monday directed the completion of work on under construction Tehsil Complex Rustam within a period of one month. He also directed Forests Department for tree plantation.

He issued these directives during a visit to the under-construction building and reviewed progress on development schemes. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Nek Mohammad, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Rustam, Gul Nawaz Afridi, Executive Engineer (Building), Iqbal Shah, Pesco officials and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner inspected different blocks of the newly constructed complex and expressed satisfaction over the quality of materials used in it. However, he expressed displeasure over slow pace of work on the scheme.

He said that taking into consideration the hardships faced by the people of Tehsil Rustam, development work would be completed within a period of one month that would be followed by the shifting of the offices of Assistant Commissioner (AC), Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar and Service Delivery Centre from Mardan city to Rustam to facilitate people at their doorsteps.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that civil courts and sub-offices of the district departments would be shifted to Tehsil Complex, Rustam soon to resolve the people of the people at local level.

On this occasion, he while checking the prices of essentials and display of official price list directed the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) for conducting a joint anti-encroachment operation with the support of TMA to cleans Rustam bazaar of encroachments and guaranteeing selling of essential of food items on the basis of official price list.