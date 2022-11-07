DC for discourage hoarding, profiteering

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sami Ullah Farooq directed price control magistrates to expedite the process of raids and discourage profiteering.

According to official sources, the deputy commissioner was chairing a meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates and prices of different commodities, here on Monday.

He directed officers to lodge FIRs against the hoarders and profiteers involved in artificial inflation. The Deputy Commissioner stated that he would conduct meetings twice in a week to monitor the progress of the price control magistrates. Earlier, the deputy commissioner inspected the process of auction of fruits and vegetables. He instructed officers to ensure cleanliness in the vegetable market.