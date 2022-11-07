UrduPoint.com

DC For Discourage Hoarding, Profiteering

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2022 | 05:20 PM

DC for discourage hoarding, profiteering

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sami Ullah Farooq directed price control magistrates to expedite the process of raids and discourage profiteering.

According to official sources, the deputy commissioner was chairing a meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates and prices of different commodities, here on Monday.

He directed officers to lodge FIRs against the hoarders and profiteers involved in artificial inflation. The Deputy Commissioner stated that he would conduct meetings twice in a week to monitor the progress of the price control magistrates. Earlier, the deputy commissioner inspected the process of auction of fruits and vegetables. He instructed officers to ensure cleanliness in the vegetable market.

Related Topics

Progress Price Market

Recent Stories

NAB's asset beyond means case against Rana Sanaull ..

NAB's asset beyond means case against Rana Sanaullah closed

14 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf celebrates birthday today

Haris Rauf celebrates birthday today

37 minutes ago
 Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

1 hour ago
 PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilat ..

PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his ..

Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his arrest, torture and humiliati ..

3 hours ago
 Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.