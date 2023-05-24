DC for early completion of development projects

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi has directed officers concerned to ensure early completion of all ongoing development projects to provide relief to the masses.

During his visit to different ongoing development projects on Wednesday, the deputy commissioner said that the development projects of health, education and communications were always approved by keeping in view the public facilitation. He said that most of the projects would be completed by June 30 as the funds have already been released.

He directed officers concerned to ensure good quality material, adding that there would be no compromise on it.

The deputy commissioner while visiting District Headquarters Hospital Kot Addu said that all medical facilities were being offered to citizens free of charge and urged the administration to ensure attendance of all doctors and paramedical staff.

Deputy Director Development Anam Hafeez gave a briefing to the deputy commissioner on the progress of development projects.