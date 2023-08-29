Open Menu

DC For Early Completion Of Rescue 1122 Buildings

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2023 | 03:40 PM

DC for early completion of Rescue 1122 buildings

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Abdul Hadi on Tuesday underlined the need for taking concrete measures to ensure the timely completion of the Rescue 1122 buildings in the district.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting which was attended by officials of all relevant departments.

During the meeting, the DC was briefed about the development work that was underway on various buildings of the rescue service.

The DC said that the district emergency service 1122 was providing timely services to people during emergencies and resolving its issues would further boost its performance.

Related Topics

Lakki Marwat Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

SC to take up Imran Khan’s plea against ruling o ..

SC to take up Imran Khan’s plea against ruling on Thoshakhana case today

18 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s sentence suspension in Thoshakhana ..

Imran Khan’s sentence suspension in Thoshakhana case irks Shehbaz Sharif

25 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure concludes it ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure concludes its summer camp ‘Sustainabilit ..

27 minutes ago
 ARY ZAP gets streaming rights for Pakistan-South A ..

ARY ZAP gets streaming rights for Pakistan-South Africa women's series

37 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections ..

Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections: Sarfaraz Bugti

44 minutes ago
 Imran Khan re-arrested in cipher case after senten ..

Imran Khan re-arrested in cipher case after sentence suspension in Thoshakhana c ..

51 minutes ago
IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhan ..

IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhana case

1 hour ago
 MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health ..

MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health policy

1 hour ago
 Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the ..

Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the hour, bilateral cooperation in ..

2 hours ago
 UAE government participates in Digital Economy Min ..

UAE government participates in Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting within G20

2 hours ago
 UAE-funded field hospital in Chad receives 6,110 s ..

UAE-funded field hospital in Chad receives 6,110 since opening

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler calls municipal councils in emirate ..

Sharjah Ruler calls municipal councils in emirate to convene

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan