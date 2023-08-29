DC for early completion of Rescue 1122 buildings

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Abdul Hadi on Tuesday underlined the need for taking concrete measures to ensure the timely completion of the Rescue 1122 buildings in the district.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting which was attended by officials of all relevant departments.

During the meeting, the DC was briefed about the development work that was underway on various buildings of the rescue service.

The DC said that the district emergency service 1122 was providing timely services to people during emergencies and resolving its issues would further boost its performance.