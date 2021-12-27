DC for early completion of vaccination dozes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan directed officers concerned to speed up vaccination drive for early completion of fully vaccinated citizens target.

Presiding over a meeting of health officers here on Monday, the deputy commissioner directed health officers to set up vaccination camps at all public places to achieve the target.

He asked officers to complete second doze of the citizens at the earliest.

He said the provincial government had introduced indicators regarding vaccination drive, adding, the door to door vaccination drive was need of hour to improve ranking of the district.

The DC said vaccination camps would be set up at bus stands, marriage halls and other public places. He warned that strict action would be taken officers over negligence.