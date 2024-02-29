Open Menu

DC For Early Construction Of Flyovers In Dera City

Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 02:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad Khan has underlined the need to start construction work of flyovers at the earliest to overcome the traffic congestion in the city.

Chairing a meeting here, the deputy commissioner said that two flyovers were being constructed in the city including one at Tank Adda and the other at Sabzi Mandi where snarl-ups had become a routine matter.

Thus, he directed the authorities concerned to take solid measures to immediately commence construction work on the projects which were expected to improve traffic flow, ultimately benefiting residents.

He said that the district administration was committed to extending relief and improving the living standard of citizens and in this regard, all possible measures would be taken.

He urged all line departments to ensure better coordination and effective implementation of the projects.

He also highlighted the importance of traffic management during the construction phase to minimize disruptions and ensure the safety of commuters.

