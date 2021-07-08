DC for early repairing of damaged sewerage lines

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Engineer Amjed shoaib Tareen while taking action on poor sanitation system in the city by visiting the city sanitation system alongwith Chief Officer Tehsil counsel Rao khan Muhammad directed (WASA) officers concerned to open the block and damaged sewerage lines as soon as possible.

He also directed to complete new sewerage lines as early as possible for the facilitation of masses.He also told that we were taking every possible step to resolve the problems of the citizens. He said that we were well aware from the sewerage problem and continuously working on this issue. He said that we were providing modern kind of machinery to workers for early completion.

In a directive issued here on Thursday, the senior official (WASA) said that the new sewerage line project was being completed at Railway Road to jhang MOR towards Qawan chowk to resolve Sewerage issues permanently.

He said that the new 36 inches sewerage line would facilitate localities of Khan Wala, Liaqat Colony, Righter Mohala and adjacent areas.

Later, Wasa officials visited different areas of the city to check the blocked sewerage lines and also inspected the development on the all ongoing projects and directed officers to speed up work for early completion of projects related from sanitation system.

He said that all possible resources were being utilized to facilitate masses,adding that old and damaged sewerage lines were being replaced with new lines.

He said that all arrangements have been finalized to deal any emergency like situation in the city.