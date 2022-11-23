DC for early resolution of people problems

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper Akmal Khan Khattak on Wednesday directed the representatives of line departments to address all the genuine problems being faced by the people of Dara Warai.

In a press statement issued by Regional Information Malakand, DC said that all the employees of district administration were performing duties tirelessly to address people's problems.

He termed open kachehri a highly useful platform wherein the general public present their grievances before the government authorities that take immediate steps for their redressal and restore the confidence of the people in departments.

Later, the DC chaired a performance review meeting of Kumrat Development Authority and discussed all the matters of demarcation of rivers, demarcation of forest and private lands and issuance of notices for removal of encroachments.