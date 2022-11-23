UrduPoint.com

DC For Early Resolution Of People Problems

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 05:20 PM

DC for early resolution of people problems

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper Akmal Khan Khattak on Wednesday directed the representatives of line departments to address all the genuine problems being faced by the people of Dara Warai.

In a press statement issued by Regional Information Malakand, DC said that all the employees of district administration were performing duties tirelessly to address people's problems.

He termed open kachehri a highly useful platform wherein the general public present their grievances before the government authorities that take immediate steps for their redressal and restore the confidence of the people in departments.

Later, the DC chaired a performance review meeting of Kumrat Development Authority and discussed all the matters of demarcation of rivers, demarcation of forest and private lands and issuance of notices for removal of encroachments.

Related Topics

Dir Upper Malakand All Government

Recent Stories

T20 Women's Cricket: Tournament to start in Lahore ..

T20 Women's Cricket: Tournament to start in Lahore from Nov 26

33 minutes ago
 Haji Ghulam Ali appointed as KP Governor

Haji Ghulam Ali appointed as KP Governor

42 minutes ago
 Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani S ..

Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani Swedish national accused of kil ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawal ..

Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawalpindi Test against England

4 hours ago
 Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders ..

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of coalition partners

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.