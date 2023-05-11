DC for early resolution of public complaints

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad Thursday directed the officials concerned to take concrete measures for addressing public complaints posted on Pakistan Citizens Portal at the earliest.

The DC was presiding over a meeting to review the performance of the district administration relating to educational institutions, health centers, Patwar Khanas, development schemes, hoarding of commodities, price control, and cleanliness drive.

Arshad directed the officers to inspect shops, markets, wedding halls, and hotels to comply with the provincial government's directions to ensure the energy conservation plan in the province.

He instructed that the fertilizer shops, flour mills, and dealers' shops should be visited regularly to facilitate the masses.

The encroachments, speed breakers, billboards, chlorination of water tanks, and other activities were also reviewed during the meeting.