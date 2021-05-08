UrduPoint.com
DC For Easy Availability Of Oxygen Cylinders During Eid Holidays

Umer Jamshaid 17 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 06:08 PM

DC for easy availability of oxygen cylinders during Eid holidays

Deputy Commissioner Amjid Shoaib Khan Tareen directed official concerned to ensure easy availability of Oxygen cylinder for coronavirus patients during Eid holidays

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amjid Shoaib Khan Tareen directed official concerned to ensure easy availability of Oxygen cylinder for coronavirus patients during Eid holidays.

In case, oxygen cylinder's shop was found closed then SHO concerned will be responsible for negligence. He was chairing a meeting to check arrangements for COVID patients. There should be an ample stock of oxygen cylinder available in the hospitals. Similarly, at least 20 cylinders should be extra to deal any emergency like situation.

Deputy Commissioner directed CEO Health Mehr Muhammad Iqbal to evolve complete data of oxygen cylinders and other relevant drugs for COVID patients. CEO Health Dr Mehr Iqbal briefed that two ventilators were available with DHQ hospital. Similarly, 30 beds at ICU and another 30 bed at High Dependency Unit have already been installed. The DC Amjid Shoaib Khan Treen was also apprised that a total of 29950 person had been vaccinated against pandemic coronavirus. An average 550 persons are being vaccinated on daily basis in the district Muzaffargarh.

More Stories From Pakistan

