Open Menu

DC For Effective Anti-dengue Steps, Water Preservation

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 03:00 PM

DC for effective anti-dengue steps, water preservation

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram has directed the authorities concerned to display banners regarding dengue prevention in mosques, union councils and offices, early cleaning of water tanks and holding awareness sessions for students on dengue virus in the morning assemblies of schools.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioners should organize regular awareness campaigns regarding dengue in their respective areas also, he directed while presiding over a meeting at his office on the prevention of dengue virus. The meeting beside others was also attended by the ADC (Gen), ADC (Relief), Assistant Commissioners, Heads of Line Departments.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the measures taken to eradicate dengue virus and its prevention. The meeting was also informed about the available medicines stock and machinery used to eradicate dengue virus.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to ensure necessary steps for eradication of the dengue virus without any delay.

He also appealed to the people to cooperate with the health department staff in this regard so that the dengue virus can be eradicated.

Meanwhile, an important meeting was also held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Kohat on the importance of water preservation and preventing its wastage. The meeting was briefed about the projects being launched for provision and preservation of potable water.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat while giving necessary instructions for the successful holding of the water seminar on November 13, next, said that stalls should also be set up on the occasion of the water seminar and awareness should be carried out at public level about the importance of water and containing its wastage.

He also stressed effective awareness on proper use of water so that future generations could be provided with this essential means of life.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Dengue Water Kohat November

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

2 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

2 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

6 hours ago
Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader call ..

Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest

15 hours ago
 PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in footba ..

PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister

15 hours ago
 Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meetin ..

Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion

15 hours ago
 Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urg ..

Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action

15 hours ago
 Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relati ..

Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship

15 hours ago
 After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European l ..

After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan