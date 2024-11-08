DC For Effective Anti-dengue Steps, Water Preservation
Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 03:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram has directed the authorities concerned to display banners regarding dengue prevention in mosques, union councils and offices, early cleaning of water tanks and holding awareness sessions for students on dengue virus in the morning assemblies of schools.
Similarly, Assistant Commissioners should organize regular awareness campaigns regarding dengue in their respective areas also, he directed while presiding over a meeting at his office on the prevention of dengue virus. The meeting beside others was also attended by the ADC (Gen), ADC (Relief), Assistant Commissioners, Heads of Line Departments.
The meeting was briefed in detail about the measures taken to eradicate dengue virus and its prevention. The meeting was also informed about the available medicines stock and machinery used to eradicate dengue virus.
The Deputy Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to ensure necessary steps for eradication of the dengue virus without any delay.
He also appealed to the people to cooperate with the health department staff in this regard so that the dengue virus can be eradicated.
Meanwhile, an important meeting was also held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Kohat on the importance of water preservation and preventing its wastage. The meeting was briefed about the projects being launched for provision and preservation of potable water.
Deputy Commissioner Kohat while giving necessary instructions for the successful holding of the water seminar on November 13, next, said that stalls should also be set up on the occasion of the water seminar and awareness should be carried out at public level about the importance of water and containing its wastage.
He also stressed effective awareness on proper use of water so that future generations could be provided with this essential means of life.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024
Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister
Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion
Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action
Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship
After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTP removes dividers near Rabi Center on Murree Road2 minutes ago
-
VC AIOU urges youth to embody Iqbal's philosophy of 'Selfhood'12 minutes ago
-
Man dies in firing incident22 minutes ago
-
Two Levies men killed, another injured by colleague’s firing32 minutes ago
-
Major General Muhammad Shamraiz assumes charges as DG Rangers Sindh42 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh52 minutes ago
-
10 outlaws arrested; weapons, drugs recovered52 minutes ago
-
Rana Sikandar Hayat unveils plans for comprehensive reforms in STEM education1 hour ago
-
AC Larkana pays surprise visit to schools, hospitals2 hours ago
-
Kashmiris to celebrate 147th birth day of Kashmir-origin poet, Allama Iqbal with due zeal, fervor t ..2 hours ago
-
SIAL,Police jointly carried out traffic awareness session2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 116,800 cusecs water2 hours ago