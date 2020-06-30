DC for effective arrangements to deal with emergency in monsoon

The Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao has directed officers concerned to remain vigilant for tackling any emergency arising out of heavy rains

NAUSHERFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao has directed officers concerned to remain vigilant for tackling any emergency arising out of heavy rains.

He said this while chairing a meeting in the committee room of his office on Tuesday. DC said the Meteorological department has predicted 20 percent less rainfall as compared to heavy rains of previous year. He directed irrigation officials to take measures for the stability of embankments and improve monitoring systems at all main canals. He advised officials to ensure availability of required Machinery and necessary material to deal with emergencies immediately.

Deputy Commissioner directed Chairman of Town committees to deploy machines and disposal to drain out accumulated rain water from affected areas. Meeting also reviewed the count of relevant machinery available with Town committees and the agriculture department.

DC directed health officials to ensure availability of anti snake vaccines in the hospitals during the monsoon period. SEPCO, works and services, livestock, Revenue and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.