DC for effective arrangements to deal with monsoon emergency

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar has directed all government departments to set up district control rooms for coordinated efforts to save people and their properties from losses due to heavy monsoon downpours.

The DC Shazad Tahir Thahim through an announcement on Thursday further directed the officers concerned to establish coordination with the control room set by the district administration for updated situation while no official would leave the headquarter without permission.

He called for special arrangements to drain out rainwater from low lying areas and keep sewerage system in order to prevent accumulation of rain water. Departments of Health and Livestock were asked to arrange for medical camps, mobile camps, vaccination drives and availability of doctors, para medical staff, ambulances and life saving drugs including anti venom and anti rabies vaccines.

Revenue officials would make arrangements for potential evacuation of residents of inundated areas to safer places, establishing relief camps, provision of potable water, food and other essential items to affected population in the event of any emergency arising out of heavy rains, the DC chalked out and added that Population Welfare department, Red Crescent Society and other social organizations would aid the relief activities.

The DC also asked HESCO officials to upgrade the system so that uninterrupted power supply to the pumping stations could be ensured even during the rains.