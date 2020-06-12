UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Effective Arrangements To Deal With Monsoon Emergency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 12:14 AM

DC for effective arrangements to deal with monsoon emergency

The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar has directed all government departments to set up district control rooms for coordinated efforts to save people and their properties from losses due to heavy monsoon downpours

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar has directed all government departments to set up district control rooms for coordinated efforts to save people and their properties from losses due to heavy monsoon downpours.

The DC Shazad Tahir Thahim through an announcement on Thursday further directed the officers concerned to establish coordination with the control room set by the district administration for updated situation while no official would leave the headquarter without permission.

He called for special arrangements to drain out rainwater from low lying areas and keep sewerage system in order to prevent accumulation of rain water. Departments of Health and Livestock were asked to arrange for medical camps, mobile camps, vaccination drives and availability of doctors, para medical staff, ambulances and life saving drugs including anti venom and anti rabies vaccines.

Revenue officials would make arrangements for potential evacuation of residents of inundated areas to safer places, establishing relief camps, provision of potable water, food and other essential items to affected population in the event of any emergency arising out of heavy rains, the DC chalked out and added that Population Welfare department, Red Crescent Society and other social organizations would aid the relief activities.

The DC also asked HESCO officials to upgrade the system so that uninterrupted power supply to the pumping stations could be ensured even during the rains.

Related Topics

Water Population Welfare Mobile Drugs Tharparkar Event All From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant embodies UAE&#039;s r ..

30 minutes ago

30% of Sharjah government employees back to office ..

31 minutes ago

Mubadala central to our nation’s ambitions, says ..

2 hours ago

OIC Women’s Advisory Council holds Virtual Meeti ..

2 hours ago

Amir and Haris not available for England tour

2 hours ago

PHA chairman orders action against illegal adverti ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.