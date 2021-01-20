DC for effective measures to ensure smooth traffic flow in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Wednesday called for taking effective measures to resolve traffic issues and ensure smooth flow of public transport and private vehicles in Hyderabad by sensitizing the public for implementation of traffic rules.

Presiding over a meeting of the "Traffic Management board" at Shahbaz Hall the DC said traffic congestion in the city area has been causing hindrances in the smooth flow of traffic, therefore immediate actions were needed to resolve the issue.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also directed the concerned authorities for immediate removal of soft encroachments on various roads of the city and take stern actions against the violators of traffic rules.

He further said that the Challans should be issued and parking boards must be placed across the city so that violations of traffic rules could be discouraged. The Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab briefed the meeting about traffic problems and proposed possible solutions.

Arbab said that the traffic problems were increasing day by day so the number of traffic police cops should be increased. He said in different places including Tilk Incline, Al-Rahim Shopping centre and such other areas, illegal parkings cause traffic jams.

Arbab further added that Tulsidas Road, Qadam Gah, Civil Hospital, Gol Building , Doctor's Lane, Old Sabzi Mandi, Koh-i-Noor Chowk and other areas also face soft traffic jams due to food stalls and lack of parking areas.

The lifters should be provided wherever there was a problem of traffic jam, AC city said and suggested that effective parking arrangements should be made in collaboration with HMC for parking at Al-Waheed Square, Elite Cinema, Ayesha Park and Tara Chand Market.

He further proposed that a parking area should also be set up on the vacant land in the area while tire busters should be installed on the roads to prevent one-way traffic. Suggesting immediate termination of illegal parking contracts the AC City said information regarding legal parking contracts issued by HMC and district administration should be provided to traffic police for taking action against the violators.

The Administrator HMC Safdar Ali Bughio, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.