DC For Effective Tackling Begging, Inflation, Urban Choas In ICT

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 06:10 PM

DC for effective tackling begging, inflation, urban choas in ICT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the performance of Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates in the Federal Capital during Ramazan and orchestrated a roadmap for a more efficient and responsive administration.

According to the Spokesman of ICT, Dr Abdullah Tabassum, the recent gathering aimed at gauging the effectiveness of Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates in Islamabad.

The meeting, graced by a multitude of officials and stakeholders, witnessed a thorough briefing session by Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates regarding their operational endeavors.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner outlined crucial directives, emphasizing the imperative need for a streamlined food supply chain, budget-friendly Ramazan markets, and vibrant Eid bazaars.

Furthermore, in a bid to address societal concerns, the Deputy Commissioner underscored the urgency of combating professional beggars, inflationary pressures, and unlawful constructions plaguing the cityscape.

In a stern stance against civic infringements, the Deputy Commissioner mandated stringent measures against illegal LPG and petrol filling stations, aligning efforts with the ongoing anti-dengue campaign. Additionally, the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates were tasked with a call to arms, urging them to heighten their performance standards, thus elevating the administrative landscape of the capital.

